Sand Devils Basketball Returns In November

Page High School winter sports schedules were released on November 6, 2018. The first look you will get from the defending 3A State Champions, Lady Sand Devils at home will be the Holiday Classic on November 29 – December 1, 2018. The Lady Sand Devils varsity looks to repeat this years state title. The Lady Sand Devils lost three seniors from last years team. The Boys 2018-2019 campaign begins at home on December 4, 2018 against El Capitan.

Lady Sand Devils 2018-2019 Schedule

Boys Sand Devils 2018-2019 Schedule