Sand Devil Volleyball is Looking for a Great Season Ahead

Page Sand Devil’s volleyball team has been busy with camps and tournaments all summer in preparation for the upcoming season. Page Sand Devil volleyball is coming off of an overall record of 9-7 from last season and a 4-6 record in the region. Coach Misty Smith told Lake Powell Life Sports the one thing that she was looking for in camp and tournaments was if the players had the fundamental aspects of volleyball.

The Sand Devils will hold tryouts starting Monday, August 6 at 3:30 pm. If you don’t already have your sports physical don’t wait till Monday to get one. The school’s policy is that all athletes participating in school sports must receive a physical. The Sand Devils’ season kicks off on August 28 on the road at Rock Point.