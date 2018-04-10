Sand Devil Track & Field Update

The Lake Powell Invitational Track and Field Meet that took place last Saturday here in Page resulted in many personal bests for Sand Devils. Among them, congratulations going out to Kele Meredith for taking top honors for the 100 Meter – nailing it in 11.88 seconds inching past the Monument Valley sprinter Waylen Lancaster by one tenth of a second.

Kelsey Knight and Sera Cambridge took 1st and 2nd in the Women’s High Jump- Fredonia took 3rd in that event.

Meanwhile the one to watch skipped the Lake Powell Invitational and went to work on his personal record in Arcadia, California… Bowen Martin in the 3200 took 11th at that meet, every runner in that race beat their own personal record including Martin. All times within six seconds of Xavier Coiurt of Mira Costa who won the race with a 9.06.

Read the complete Page High School Track Team results from the Lake Powell Invitational.