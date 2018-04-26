News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Sand Devil Track Dominates Regional Track Championships

Sand Devil Track Dominates Regional Track Championships
April 26
12:34 2018
Print This Article

Congratulations to the Varsity Sand Devil track teams for taking top honors Wednesday in the 3A North Regional Championships in Monument Valley!

Lady Sand Devils placed 2nd overall for the event with Ganado finishing in 1st and Window Rock taking 3rd overall. 

Page Varsity boys WON their respective 3A North Regional title-taking 1st place over Monument Valley and Ganado.

See the breakdown of individual events for personal records and team scores.

Sand Devil Varsity Track and Field heads next to Mesa for the AIA Division 3 State Championship-May 4th.

GO SAND DEVILS!

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.