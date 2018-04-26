Sand Devil Track Dominates Regional Track Championships

Congratulations to the Varsity Sand Devil track teams for taking top honors Wednesday in the 3A North Regional Championships in Monument Valley!

Lady Sand Devils placed 2nd overall for the event with Ganado finishing in 1st and Window Rock taking 3rd overall.

Page Varsity boys WON their respective 3A North Regional title-taking 1st place over Monument Valley and Ganado.

See the breakdown of individual events for personal records and team scores.

Sand Devil Varsity Track and Field heads next to Mesa for the AIA Division 3 State Championship-May 4th.

GO SAND DEVILS!