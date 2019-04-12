Sand Devil Prom Night Saturday

If you are a Page High School student with plans to go to the prom Saturday hopefully you’ve already purchased your tickets. Prom ticket sales end Friday 2 pm and will not be sold at the door Saturday evening. Student IDs will be required as well.

Students will be enjoying the Sand Devil prom at Canyon Cantina Saturday evening until midnight so use caution as you drive around city center; keep an eye out for extra pedestrians in the mix along with the tourists that typically line the streets and sometimes jump out into traffic attempting to cross the street. Page Police asking everyone to slow it down, buckle up. Adults 21 and over be sure you call someone sober to take you home if you’ve been enjoying the adult beverages.

If you are under age – don’t even think about drinking. Remember, someone under 21 can be charged with being a minor in possession (MIP) of alcohol even if they are holding an unopened bottle of alcohol. The law does not require the officer to show that they were actually drinking. Possible penalties for a minor in possession include fines, court costs, attending a drug/alcohol program, community service, possible jail time, and/or a misdemeanor conviction on their criminal record. Even if they are not impaired, drivers under 21 can be arrested and charged with DUI, even if they only have a blood alcohol concentration of as little as .01 and it is possible to be charged with DUI even if the underaged driver is sitting on the side of the road in the driver’s seat but not actually driving. Penalties for that class 1 misdemeanor may include up to 6 months in a juvenile detention facility, a $2500 fine, suspension of driver’s license, and/or installation of an ignition interlock device.