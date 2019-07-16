Sand Devil Football Welcomes New Coach

A dedicated core of football players has been in the weight room and running drills on the practice field since the first week of June preparing for the 2019 season.

Pre-season training isn’t required, so the number of players who turn out for pre-season training is a good indicator of a teams’ dedication and motivation, said head football coach Leland “Bubba” Billie.

“The number of players we had come out for the pre-season training has set records,” he said. “We’ve had 25 to 30 players practicing and training since day one.”

Coach Billie said his core group of summer players is spread equally from freshmen to seniors.

“I have to give credit to the middle school’s football program,” said Coach Billie. “They’ve sent us a group of very talented, motivated kids.”

The football team will hold football camp July 23-25, and the first official practice will by July 29.

Billie was named head football coach for the Sand Devils earlier this week. He takes over Mitchell Stephens, who accepted a coaching job in Texas in May. During Stephens’ two year tenure as head coach, he led the Sand Devils into the first and second round of the post-season.

Billie says he plans to continue with the offense that Stephens established.

“There’s no reason to fix what’s not broken,” said Billie, “but, of course, we’ll tweak it to fit the talents and skillsets of our players as we see them emerge.”

Last year’s offense included both Robert Smith and Gabe Gomez at quarterback, and both players are returning this year. Last year, Coach Stephens alternated the two quarterbacks at offense, and Coach Billie says he plans to continue with that this year, at least in the beginning.

“As things progress, I may end up moving one of them to receiver,” he said. “They’re too talented of athletes to have them sitting on the sideline.”

The Sand Devils also lost two very talented running backs, Kele Meredith and Hayden Gracia, who both graduated in 2019. This year Coach Billie is looking at Marcus Coulson and Nick Yazzie to fill those positions.

“They have some very big shoes to fill, but I think they’re up to the challenge,” said Coach Billie.

