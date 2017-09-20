Sand Devil Football To Raise Awareness For Childhood Cancer

Cancer is not fun! 9-year old Allie Hansen is experiencing the disease and is fighting as hard as anyone. Allie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2016. The will continue to receive treatment through February 2019.

In the meantime Allie remains focused on school. Her teacher, Mrs. Warner, had this to say, “Allie has been doing an amazing job on her school work. She’s one of the top in her class.”

On top of that Allie recently won a “Judges Choice Award” for a lyrical solo, in St. George. The miraculous part of it was that hours before the competition, she received chemo in Mesa, AZ.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and in honor of that the Sand Devils football team has teamed up with The Allie’s Angels Foundation. Allie’s Angels was created to support Childhood Cancer Awareness and will be promoting awareness at Friday night’s game versus Holbrook at Page High School.

Allie will be an honorary team captain and will join the Sand Devils captains during the coin toss prior to the game.

Promotions include a Miracle minute donation; Sand Devils cheerleaders and the “little devils” will enter the stands at the end of the first quarter and for 1 minute will collect donations. And for every Sand Devil Touchdown sponsors will donate money to the Allie’s Angels Foundation.

Not only that, but on Friday night the players and coaches will wear gold ribbons to help raise awareness, and shirts and wristbands will be for sale at the game, too.