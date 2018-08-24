Listen LIVE to Sand Devil Football!

Page Sand Devil Varsity Football travels to Northern Arizona University this afternoon for a neutral non-conference game against the Florence Gophers.

Catch the LIVE play by play action on 98-7 FM and 1340 AM The Bandit and also online at network1sports.com with Lake Powell Life Sports Director Petey Dorris along with Dr. Rob Varner, Superintendent of Page Unified School District, who again this year is offering his colorful team insight to the broadcast. Pre-Game 3:45pm – Kick-off 4pm.

