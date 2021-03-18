Sand Devil Fans Show Their Class

Page Fans have Class

About twenty minutes after the Page Sand Devil basketball girls beat Thatcher High School 56-49 in overtime Wednesday night, a couple hundred Sand Devil fans were on their side of the court waiting for the girls and celebrating the win at the same time. It was loud and fun.

But a young lady noticed that across the court the Thatcher Eagles, with heads bowed, were in street clothes heading for the exit. That one Page fan yelled loudly, “Hey, let’s hear it for the Thatcher Eagles.”

The round of applause for these young ladies from Graham County was long and it was loud.

The girls from Thatcher, who had just seen their season come to an abrupt end, stopped in their tracks and turned toward the Page fans. Yes, there were tears. But these ladies from Thatcher seemed to deeply appreciate the gesture from the many Page fans.

Eagles’ Coach Dennis Griffin put up his right arm waving back and forth in appreciation.

Yes, the Page fans have class. And, the ladies from Thatcher High School were so grateful; even though they had seen their very successful season (17-4) come to a close.