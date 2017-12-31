News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Sand Devil Men Bring Home The Trophy

December 31
13:52 2017
WAY TO GO SAND DEVILS! 2017 Champions of the Striking Eagle Invitational

The Page Varsity Men took it all the way to the trophy in Johnson Arena for the Striking Eagle Invitational in  Albuquerque, winning all three games in non-conference tournament play – Thursday they took Day One against the Ruidoso Warriors 65-50. Friday they took the top honors over Cuba High School 61-47 moving on to win the third round in a close one against San Carlos on Saturday final score 62-52. Page Senior Jonah Larsen was named All Tournament Team and Senior Lane Dempsey was named MVP of the Tournament.  Congratulations to Coach Russ Skubal and the team for outstanding achievement while on the road.  Sand Devil men back in conference play at home Jan 2nd against Ganado.

 

Eastside Prep vs Page on Thursday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in East Palo Alto, California

 

 

 

Page Sand Devil Girls had a tough three days on the road in non conference tournament play for the Coaches vs Cancer Classic in California, defeated in a tough matchup against East Palo Alto on Thursday 64-41,  followed by a loss Friday in Fresno to Central High School 49-43 and on Saturday against Chicago, Illinois team Whitney Young, that final score 59-32. Rough breaks against tough teams but Lady Sand Devil spirits continue to be high… Resting up so they will be ready to hit the court hard against the Hornets in Ganado on Tuesday January 2nd.

Excellent performances all around by Page athletes in 2017! Sand Devils BE PROUD!

