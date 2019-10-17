News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

San Juan County (Utah) Sorting Out Government

October 17
09:52 2019
Utah

San Juan County (Utah) voters will be asked next month to authorize a one-year study about whether their local government should be expanded in size.
In 2018, a special election put two Navajo Democrats in control of the county commission.  The election was ordered by a federal court after its finding that the county had racially gerrymandered election districts to ensure Anglo control.
Now, Republicans are pushing an initiative to expand the commission to five members.
James Adakai, San Juan Democratic chair, observes, “The three-commissioner form was just fine and dandy while the white Republicans were in control, but now that Native Americans and Democrats are in the majority, suddenly there’s a need to change.”
Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman, a Republican, counters that he has supported the expansion of the commission size since before Navajos assumed the majority.
Summary: The San Juan County, Utah, government is being redesigned.

