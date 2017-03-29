News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

San Juan County Population Booming

San Juan County Population Booming
March 29
11:31 2017
Print This Article

Utah’s population crested the three million mark in 2016, and San Juan County in southern Utah boasts the fastest-growing rate in the entire United States.

With the exception of Garfield, all southern Utah counties recorded population increases.

Outside migration is the main reason behind San Juan’s 7.5-percent increase in residents.

Kane County saw a three percent rise in population, which now stands at 7,334 people.

“People moving in are not coming for jobs or the economy,” Said San Juan Commissioner Phil Lyman, “But because it’s a beautiful spot with beautiful people.”

Two other counties in Utah also were in the Top 10 fastest growing nationally: Wasatch was No. 4 at 4.67 percent; and Juab was No. 9 at 4.2 percent.

As a whole, Utah had the nation’s fastest growth rate in 2016 at 2.03 percent.

Tags
san juan countyUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
4:49 AM MDT on March 30, 2017
Expires:
11:00 PM MST on March 30, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 73°/Low 45°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 53°/Low 41°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 64°/Low 43°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 70°/Low 49°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.