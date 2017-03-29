San Juan County Population Booming

Utah’s population crested the three million mark in 2016, and San Juan County in southern Utah boasts the fastest-growing rate in the entire United States.

With the exception of Garfield, all southern Utah counties recorded population increases.

Outside migration is the main reason behind San Juan’s 7.5-percent increase in residents.

Kane County saw a three percent rise in population, which now stands at 7,334 people.

“People moving in are not coming for jobs or the economy,” Said San Juan Commissioner Phil Lyman, “But because it’s a beautiful spot with beautiful people.”

Two other counties in Utah also were in the Top 10 fastest growing nationally: Wasatch was No. 4 at 4.67 percent; and Juab was No. 9 at 4.2 percent.

As a whole, Utah had the nation’s fastest growth rate in 2016 at 2.03 percent.