San Juan County Clerk May Still Face Charges

January 22
10:12 2019
A clerk in San Juan County who attempted to oust County Commission candidate Willie Grayeyes from the November ballot by falsifying a document may face criminal charges. This week the county attorney is seeking a second review of the case to make that decision.

According to Salt Lake Tribune, pressure from locals and a statewide advocacy group condemning the lack of charges against clerk John David Nielson has moved attorney Kendall Laws to ask the top prosecutor in Davis County to have a second look at the case.

An outside prosecutor who examined the case last month initially ruled against charging the clerk.

 

