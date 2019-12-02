Salvation Army Bell Ringers Appreciated, But Need To Be Scheduled

Boston’s Ace Hardware, Safeway and Walmart are welcoming The Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers to their locations again this year. It’s going on now and runs through Dec. 24. This effort makes funds available in our community to help those in need with their utility bills.

Volunteer ringers are needed!

BUT; You must call Tammy Straub (928-645-3687) to schedule your bell-ringing time!

Some folks have been showing up who were not scheduled, and it has caused some issues.

“We have a contract with The Salvation Army that cannot be broken or changed,” Straub states. “In addition, we must adhere to the time and date terms of our contracts with ACE Hardware, Safeway and Walmart parent corporations.”

The funds must be secure at all times by the scheduled ringers. “If you just show up, you risk infringing on the scheduled time of another volunteer,” says Straub.

“We appreciate the time and effort of all our volunteers, and ask for everyone’s consideration in following our terms of operation.”

More than $12,000 was raised during last year’s campaign, which helped hundreds who qualified keep safe and warm. The Salvation Army program is operated through the Circle of Page, open Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to Noon, at 801 Aqua Ave.