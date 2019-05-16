Safety Protocol for Page High School Graduation

Due to safety concerns for all of our faculty/staff, students and guests, guidelines have been put in place for our protection during Saturday’s high school graduation ceremony. The Page Unified School District have expectations how we expect people to act, and guidelines detailing what they can and cannot do at special school events, such as the PHS graduation.

A graduation is a special event in which one of our loved ones has reached his or her goal to graduate from school. This is a time to praise them for their accomplishment as they get ready to go on to other endeavors in life, whether it be going on to college, trade school, the military or work force.

To help this event be a success and to protect all of us, the following procedures will be followed:

• Weapons of any type are prohibited at this event. The only exception is law enforcement.

• No gang attire will be allowed at this event.

• Anyone suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or other substances will not be allowed at this event. If a person is found to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances, they’ll be asked to leave. If they refuse to leave, criminal charges will be filed against him or her and they will be arrested.

• Backpacks will not be allowed on the premises. The only exceptions to this rule is diaper bags, used for baby supplies, bags used to carry food for the elderly and camera bags carrying camera equipment.

• All bags will be checked at the entry points.

• No smoking or vaping will be allowed at this event.

• Any activity that jeopardizes the safety of our faculty/staff, students and guests will not be tolerated. If you choose to partake in any activity that could jeopardizes someone’s safety, you will be asked to stop and possibly escorted from the event.

Please remember, this is a special event for our loved ones. Please follow these rules to show your love and support.