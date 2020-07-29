Safety First; Page Police Introduce Their Internet Transaction Zone (ATZ)

Get To Know Your Page ITZ, Presented by the PPD

PAGE, AZ (July 28, 2020)

The Page Police Department is proud to announce that an “Internet Transaction Zone” (ITZ) has been created for use by community members.

The ITZ is located in the public parking area of the Page Public Safety Building located at 808 Coppermine Road. The purpose of the ITZ is to provide a safe, neutral location where community members may meet to complete transactions arranged via the Internet.

Residents are encouraged to use the zone to conduct transactions instead of their own residence.

The ITZ is covered by cameras that will record each transaction in order to enhance the level of safety for all involved. Residents are encouraged to pull their vehicle into the stall facing the ITZ sign so the camera will be able to easily capture license plate information for later use should a crime occur.

This is also a safe location to conduct child exchanges as needed.

This is a free service provided by the City of Page and the Page Police Department.