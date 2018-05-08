Safe Eating While Traveling

If you’re heading out on vacation you might depend on apps like Yelp to determine the quality of a restaurant or hotel before you choose one, but that’s dependent on others rating the place and its hit or miss if they are giving you enough information or the right information. But as you plan out your family’s next road trip, one way to double check the quality of your stops in advance is to do some investigation into the county health records before you get there. Coconino County reports for 2018 first quarter are available, mostly records for businesses inspected in January. Here in Page there were at least five eating establishments that were in health code violation, those businesses currently working to resolve those issues. Many more in the Flagstaff, Williams area that were in violation of health codes in January.

Read the latest Coconino County Health Dept Report here.