Lake Powell News

Sad Days in Utah

May 31
14:26 2017
Monday and Tuesday were profoundly sad days in the Provo Canyon in Utah. Yesterday the body of 4-year old London DeDios was pulled out of the Provo River, a day after the little girl disappeared under water after falling in during a Memorial Day picnic.

Her body was found under the surface about a mile from where she fell in, stuck in a logjam.

On Monday after London fell-in, six adults, including some strangers, jumped into the river in an attempt to save the child. Not only did their efforts fail, two of the adults also drowned in their attempts.

One of the deceased was London’s 34-year old mom, Brenda Nalleli DeDios.

The final victim is probably now thought of as a hero. 30-year old Sean Zachery Thayne of Sandy, Utah, was a complete stranger to London and her mother. But the young man jumped-in instinctively, to try to save the child. In doing so, he lost his life.

One Utah County official said finding the girl’s body yesterday (Tuesday) was emotional for everyone involved.

drowning Utah

