Rx 360 – Prescription Drug Education Workshop

October 18
12:55 2018
Rx 360 is a community education workshop which aims at educating parents, caregivers, and community members that help to discuss the important role for parents and caregivers in preventing prescription drug abuse.

In this 2 hour workshop, the participants will learn:

  • Reasons why individuals are misusing prescription drugs,
  • Communication with family/friends
  • How to safeguard your medications
  • How to spot medicine abuse
  • Proper disposal methods

Certificates of participation will be issued after completion of the workshop.

October 23rd 1-3pm at the Page Police  Dept Community Room.

Click here to register!

