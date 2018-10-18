Rx 360 – Prescription Drug Education Workshop
October 18
12:55 2018
Rx 360 is a community education workshop which aims at educating parents, caregivers, and community members that help to discuss the important role for parents and caregivers in preventing prescription drug abuse.
In this 2 hour workshop, the participants will learn:
- Reasons why individuals are misusing prescription drugs,
- Communication with family/friends
- How to safeguard your medications
- How to spot medicine abuse
- Proper disposal methods
Certificates of participation will be issued after completion of the workshop.
October 23rd 1-3pm at the Page Police Dept Community Room.