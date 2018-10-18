Rx 360 – Prescription Drug Education Workshop

Rx 360 is a community education workshop which aims at educating parents, caregivers, and community members that help to discuss the important role for parents and caregivers in preventing prescription drug abuse.

In this 2 hour workshop, the participants will learn:

Reasons why individuals are misusing prescription drugs,

Communication with family/friends

How to safeguard your medications

How to spot medicine abuse

Proper disposal methods

Certificates of participation will be issued after completion of the workshop.

October 23rd 1-3pm at the Page Police Dept Community Room.

