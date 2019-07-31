RV Park Land Sale Approved by City Council

The sale of 22 acres to F. McKay Winkel has been approved by the Page City Council on June 24, 2019. The sale adds $525,000 in revenue for the city.

Winkel’s plans include the development of an RV park in the area of the city adjacent to the Page Shores natural Amphitheater. According to the council meeting minutes, “City staff have negotiated extensively with Mr. Winkel and his team and they are now ready to move forward with the project. Part of the project will include the development of a public road on city property to be paid for by the developer. A development agreement outlining the development of that road will be forthcoming.”

The agreement gives room for Winkel to optionally purchase an additional 12 acres within the next 60 months. This possible future expansion would be for further development of the RV park. These alternate plans for the additional property must be approved by the city council.