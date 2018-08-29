Russian Man Drowns, Others Injured in Lake Powell

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • Navajo Committee Backs Code Talker MuseumThe Navajo Nation Council's Health, Education and Human Services Committee supports plans for a museum [...]
  • Grand To Grand Ultra Footrace Returns KANAB, UTAH - Endurance Events USA is pleased to announce the seventh edition of the Grand to Grand Ultra, which will take place from September 23 through September 29, 2018.  This unique event is a 6-stage, 7-day, self-supported footrace. It will be held in the states of Utah and Arizona in the USA, covering a cumulative distance of approximately 170 MILES (273 KM). THE 170 MILE COURSE ROUTE begins at the awe-inspiring north rim of the GRAND CANYON, one of the SEVEN NATURAL WONDERS OF THE WORLD, and finishes on the summit of the GRAND STAIRCASE, one of the world's most iconic geological formations. The course takes participants through a desert landscape of sand dunes, red rock canyons, buttes, mesas and hoodoos. Participants will navigate through compelling slot canyons and climb more than 18,000 feet over the course of the race. They will experience the remotest part of continental America in the way of the earliest settlers, Navajo and Paiute Indian tribes. THE FIELD OF PARTICIPANTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD will come together for this challenging test of survival in harsh desert conditions, assuming the responsibility of carrying their own backpacks containing food, sleeping bag, mat and other mandatory equipment for the week. Whilst pre-qualification is not required, participants will need to prepare for this grueling weeklong race through endurance training and informed selection of gear and nutrition. Participants can elect to compete as individuals or teams. Participants are expected to possess basic outdoor survival skills such as familiarity with outdoor gear and backpacking. However, they are not required to possess any technical navigational or climbing skills to take part in the event. 138 entrants from 25 countries are expected to start. THE EVENT IS PROUD TO SUPPORT FOUR CHARITIES: BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY, KANE COUNTY CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTER, KANE COUNTY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AND IMPOSSIBLE2POSSIBLE. Competitors are also raising funds for over 30 different charities. The event is sponsored by the Kane County Office of Tourism. REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR 2019.  Advance registration is required, and early registration is strongly recommended for this event given the quotas for different countries. Please visit the event website at www.g2gultra.com  for more information and complete registration details. Please follow the event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/g2gultra and also on Twitter http://twitter.com/g2gultra For information regarding registration, sponsorship, or other event-related questions, please contact Colin Geddes at info@g2gultra.com ABOUT GRAND TO GRAND ULTRA The Grand to Grand Ultra is considered to be one of the world's most iconic multi-stage ultra-marathons and has attracted competitors from more than 50 countries worldwide since the first edition in 2012. It was the unique opportunity to hold a world-class event that would stretch from the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, to the relatively unknown but equally geologically iconic Grand Staircase, that settled the location of North America's premier self-supported stage race. ABOUT KANAB Kanab is the gateway to three national parks, five national monuments, a renowned National Recreational Area, two state parks, two national forests and unlimited outdoor adventures. In every direction, there are breath-taking views; the unique vistas of The Grand Canyon to the South, Zion National Park to the West, Bryce Canyon National Park to the North and Lake Powell/Glen Canyon to the East. For more information on visiting Kanab and the surrounding areas, please visit www.visitsouthernutah.com [ Brynne Sloan, Account Manager, Public Relations (o): 801.519.8880  | (m): 801.598.4776  | lovecomm.net  _Branding. Advertising. Digital. Media. Public Relations._ 546 South 200 West | Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 [...]
  • Russian Man Drowns, Others Injured in Lake PowellAt approximately 2:19 p.m. on August 27, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch received a [...]
  • Wood Cutting Permits for Lamar Haines Wildlife AreaThe Arizona Game and Fish Commission has authorized (by permit only), fuel wood cutting and [...]
  • 2018 Arizona Primary Election Results CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE ELECTION SUMMARY - UNOFFICIAL RESULTS Unofficial Election Results: The first report [...]
  

Russian Man Drowns, Others Injured in Lake Powell

Russian Man Drowns, Others Injured in Lake Powell
August 29
10:42 2018
Print This Article

At approximately 2:19 p.m. on August 27, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vessel coming into the Wahweap Marina with a male drowning victim on board. National Park Service Rangers and a Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy responded, arriving at the Wahweap Boat Tour dock at 2:23 p.m. CPR was in progress on a 20 year-old male from St. Petersburg, Russia. Rangers determined the scope of the incident was larger, including a male and a female with propeller cuts to their legs, three near-drowning victims and one distraught male. Page Fire Department and Classic Air Medical responded to assist. Aramark employees assisted responders with on-scene logistics. The 20 year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene and has been identified as Aleksandr Aleksandrovich of St. Petersburg, Russia. The female propeller cut victim was transported by Classic Helicopter to Dixie Regional Hospital in St George, Utah. The distraught male and male propeller cut victim were transported to Page Banner Hospital by the NPS. The three near-drowning victims refused medical transport. The victim was released to the Coconino County Coroner for autopsy.

It was reported that approximately 29 young-adult, foreign nationals rented three pontoon boats from Wahweap. They were in the Wahweap Bay near the Castle Rock Cut. A large number of the party jumped into the water to swim, without life jackets (PFDs).  Winds picked up and several of the swimmers began having difficulty. Boat operators in the group were able to pick many of the swimmers out of the water, some of whom were near total exhaustion. Some of the swimmers were able to get to shore after a five to ten minute swim. The deceased was recovered by a member of his party in approximately nine feet of water. Two people sustained propeller cuts while bringing him on board one of the boats. CPR was initiated. They drove the vessel to Wahweap Boat Tours. The case is still under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks.

Tags
coconino county sheriff's officelake powellNPSwahweap

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.