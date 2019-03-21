Russian Authorities Release Missionaries

Mormon missionaries who have been held in Russia for weeks finally made it back to the United States this week. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints yesterday confirmed that after being detained over alleged visa violation for more than two weeks, two of the church’s missionaries have been allowed to return. 20-year-old Kole Brodowski and 19-year-old David Gaag said they were treated well and permitted to stay in contact with their families and the church officials while they were detained.

The two were arrested on March 1 in Novorossiyk, 760 miles south of Moscow, during a meeting. Brodowski is headed home to Garden Grove, California, while Gaag, from North Bend, Washington will come back to the country for a short stay and then head out on a new mission. A court in the Krasnodar territory fined the two missionaries March 15 and issued an order of expulsion on the grounds of “carrying out missionary work by a foreign citizen in violation of the requirements of the legislation on freedom of conscience, freedom of religion and religious associations.”

Photos from Facebook