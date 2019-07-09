Making strides towards healthier lifestyles on the reservation. The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program sponsoring the 9th Annual Running for a Stronger and Healthier Navajo Nation which began yesterday in Ramah, New Mexico.

The runners will make their way across the Navajo Nation to promote healthy lifestyles, diabetes prevention, and to bring awareness to obesity, cancer, and chronic diseases over the course of 226 miles through July 15th when horseback riders and bicyclists will join the collective for the remainder of the race.

President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have been joining the runners throughout the week, and they invite the public to do that as well. Find their map and plan here.