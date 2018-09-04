Running Devils Take First at Peaks Invitational in Flagstaff

Page Cross Country competed in Flagstaff this past Saturday. Sand Devils as a team placed first just ahead of the host school Flagstaff. There were seven Sand Devils that placed in the top twenty that received metals at this event.

1st Place – Bowen Martin Sr 16:56.4

2nd Place – Morgan Fowler Sr 17:32.8

8th Place – Skylar Sandoval Jr 18:12.6

12th Place – lance Harris Fr 18:21.3

17th Place – Kaipo Uejo Sr 18:35.2

18th Place – Trent Holiday So 18:38.3

20th Place – Rex Martin So 18:40.7

The Running Devils Cross Country team is in Chinle this coming Saturday September 8, 2018 for the Chinle Invitational.