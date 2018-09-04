News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Running Devils Take First at Peaks Invitational in Flagstaff

September 04
14:54 2018
Page Cross Country competed in Flagstaff this past Saturday. Sand Devils as a team placed first just ahead of the host school Flagstaff. There were seven Sand Devils that placed in the top twenty that received metals at this event.

1st Place –  Bowen Martin        Sr     16:56.4

2nd Place – Morgan Fowler     Sr     17:32.8

8th Place – Skylar Sandoval     Jr     18:12.6

12th Place – lance Harris          Fr    18:21.3

17th Place – Kaipo Uejo           Sr    18:35.2

18th Place – Trent Holiday      So    18:38.3

20th Place – Rex Martin          So    18:40.7

The Running Devils Cross Country team is in Chinle this coming Saturday September 8, 2018 for the Chinle Invitational.

