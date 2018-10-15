Running Devils Cross Country Hit The Trails at Home

The Running Devils Cross Country team hit the trails at Lake Powell National Golf Course for the annual Lake Powell Invitational on Friday morning. In the boys 5000 meter race the Sand Devils took first place as a team with twenty seven points. Sand Devils had seven boys participate in the 5000 meter race. Leading the way for the Sand Devils was Dorian Daw who placed 2nd with a finishing time of 16:19.90 just nine seconds behind Chinle’s Josiah Tsosie who won the individual 5000 meters.

The Sand Devils running Devils girls cross country team was highlighted with five Sand devils finishing in the top twenty for the day. Sand Devils Victoria Tenpenny finished second place for the Sand Devils with a time of 20:18.90. Chinle Wildcats took first and second place in the individual 5000 meter for the boy’s and girl’s race. Sand Devils Girls finished in second place as a team for the day.

Sand Devils Boys Times and Place Sand Devils Girls Times and Place