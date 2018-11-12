News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Running Devils Boys Cross Country Claims State Title

November 12
2018
Sand Devils boys and girls cross country teams competed in the state championship this past weekend in Phoenix, AZ. The boys are seeking their fifth consecutive state championship.

Sand Devils boys sent seven runners to compete for the 2018 state championship. Leading the way for the Sand Devils were seniors Bowen Martin, Morgan Fowler, and Kaipo Uejo.

Bowen Martin along with teammate Morgan Fowler took top honors placing first and second just ahead of sophomore Trent Holiday who came in third. Sand Devils finished with six runners in the top twenty to claim the fifth consecutive state championship in cross country the longest streak in Arizona.

Sand Devils girls cross country team went to the state championship with seven runners in the field seeking a state championship. Sand Devils girls were lead by three seniors Sofia Bryan, Mikala Benally, and Kodi Tate.

Sofia Bryan just missed beating her personal record set last season in the 5,000 meters by eight-tenths of a second. Bryan finished in fifteenth place the high Sand Devils runner. Miquedah Taliman and Nayaniya Fowler rounded out the top forty for the Sand Devils. The girls cross country team came in for a fifth-place finish Saturday in the state championship.

 

