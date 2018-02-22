Runners Flock to Page for Annual Marathon

Antelope Canyon, a terrific place to walk, hike, climb, explore and this weekend it’s going to be THE place to go for a run. The Antelope Canyon Ultra Marathon gives you a choice of 100 mile, 50 mile, 55k and half marathon trails to tackle, sat and sun-run through Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend before winding around our city while enjoying a tremendous view of Lake Powell as your backdrop. Check in begins tomorrow at the Page Shores Amphitheater off Coppermine Road and Hwy 98. Between 2pm -7pm you can go there to get signed up to run one of the courses. Saturday last minute check-ins at 5am before runners hit the trails at 6. Special awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers for each distance.

Click here for more information

Click here to sign up to run