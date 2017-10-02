Run To Kanab For Four Days Of Fun!

This weekend Kanab will host The Grand Circle Trailfest on October 5-7th.

Trailfest is a trail-running festival which takes runners to scenic trails in Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and the Grand Canyon.

Each afternoon the runners return to Kanab for a festival full of fun activities for runners, their families, and locals!

The Trailfest Headquarters and Festival will be at Jacob Hamblin Park, in Kanab.

Runners will race each morning of the festival at a different National Park and return in the afternoon to Jacob Hamblin Park for a variety of activities including a film festival, yoga classes, vendors, keynote speakers, massage therapists, running clinics, and more.

All activities are open for the public with something for everyone to enjoy, so don’t miss out on all the fun this weekend!

The Trailfest kicks off on Wednesday, October 4th with yoga classes and local musicians offering entertainment in the afternoon while the runners arrive and set up camp.

On Thursday the runners will race in Bryce Canyon in the morning and the afternoon festival will begin at 2:00pm.

There will be demo booths, massage tents, and food vendors open all afternoon. There will be many other great activities including daily yoga classes and clinic speakers.

At 4:00pm Cory Reese, a columnist for Ultra Running Magazine, will be the clinic speaker addressing mental focus.

At 5:00pm the clinic speaker will be Sarah Koszyk, an award winning dietition and nutritionist.

Following the clinic speakers will be an exciting performance by the Apache Crown Dancers. Later in the evening will be a Night Skies presentation by Kevin Poe at 7:45pm. There will be bonfires and time to relax while stargazing before the runners get some rest for the night.

Friday will offer another exciting afternoon full of activities after the runners complete their race in Zion National Park.

There will be demo booths, massage tents, and food trucks open throughout the afternoon, beginning at 2:00pm.

The clinic speaker at 4:00m will be Hayden Hawks, the 2017 UTMB CCC winner.

Don’t miss the performance by the Navajo Hoop Dancers at 5:00pm, followed by keynote speaker Krissy Moehl – an ultramarathon winner, trail runner, coach, and inspirational speaker.

There will be a film festival at 7:45pm showcasing the film “Trails in Motion”, which offers an exciting view into the world of trail and ultra running.

Saturday the runners will race at the Grand Canyon, followed by another great afternoon of activities for everyone to enjoy. More demo booths, massage tents, food trucks, and yoga classes.

At 4:00pm there will be a Trailfest Fun Run! In the evening there will be live music and award ceremonies for the runners to finish off this great event.

For more information about Trailfest and a full itinerary of events, check out www.thetrailfest.com .

Come out to Jacob Hamblin Park this weekend to enjoy The Grand Circle Trailfest in Kanab magically unspoiled.