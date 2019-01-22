Round Two Against Tuba City Preview

Page boys and girls varsity basketball travels to their cross-town rivals Tuba City Warriors for the second match-up in 3A North in less than two weeks.

Lady Sand Devils (15-4, 5-0) since the last meeting with the Lady Warriors are 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 16 points with wins against Ganado, Chinle and Window Rock. Sand Devils this season have been led by Jr. Camryn Nockideneh 10ppg. In the last meeting between the Sand Devils and Warriors Fr. Miquedah Taliman led the way with 16 points shooting 60% from the field. Sand Devils cruised to an easy 65-43 win in Page, January 10.

Tuba City Warriors (14-5, 4-2) have managed to put together three wins in a row against Window Rock, Winslow, and Greyhills but stumbled at home against region opponent Ganado Saturday in an overtime loss 48-44. This game is significant for the Lady Warriors against the Lady Sand Devils, with a win they could still earn the number one seed in the 3A North come tournament time.

Boys

Sand Devils (13-5, 3-2) have lost their last two region games against Chinle, and Window Rock, and have fallen to third place in the region. Page should not have a problem matching up with the Warriors tonight as Tuba City has only won one region game all season, which came Saturday night in Ganado. Gabe Gomez has taken the leadership roll over this season for the Sand Devils averaging 12ppg. Sand Devils defeated the Warriors 52-45 in the last meeting. Sand Devils that night shot 29% from the field.

Tuba City Warriors (5-12, 1-5) have had a rough season. Warriors are a young team with only four seniors. In the game against the Sand Devils in early January, Jeremiah Byjoe led the Warriors with 24 of the team’s 45 since then Byjoe has suffered an injury that has limited him to playing time. If Byjoe doesn’t play against the Sand Devils, it could be an ugly game for the Warriors. Warriors will be active in the coming years if they stay together.

Tipoff at 6:00 pm from Warriors Pavilion.

Broadcasting live on 98.3 & 1340 “The Bandit” and online at network1sports.com.