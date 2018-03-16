Romney Wants to Get His Mitts on Bears Ears

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hasn’t always been a fan of President Donald Trump, but maybe he’s having a change of heart.

Romney had effusive praise for one Trump decision – the President’s order to reduce the size of Bears Ears National Monument by 85-percent.

As Governor, and the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, Romney had little to say about issues involving Native Americans. But now he’s running for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah – and the state has a somewhat strained relationship with its eight Indian tribes.

Still, Romney says that states are in the best position to decide for itself which lands should be protected.

“I think the state would do a better job because we care so deeply,” Romney told The St. George Spectrum. “It’s right here in our home.”

For decades state and local communities have wrestled with the tribes over myriad issues.

Some enforcement officials have battled tribes over jurisdiction on tribal lands. The tribes generally prevail after a lengthy court fight, only to face a renewed challenge from their foes.

The same thing has happened in San Juan County – where Bears Ears is located. The courts have found several times that the county commission districts and school board seats were drawn up in such a way as to dilute tribal voting power. Though native voters make up the majority in San Juan County they have never held the majority of seats on the county commission or school board.

But maybe the most contentious issue has been the fate of Bears Ears National Monument.

Utah lawmakers were bitterly opposed to former President Barack Obama’s 2016 executive order to name Bears Ears a national monument – and include 1.35 million acres in protected status.

Most Utah officials have eagerly backed Trump’s decision to eliminate Bears Ears – replacing it with two much smaller sites – and to cut the protected land status of the monument by 85-percent.

Bears Ears is considered a sacred site by many tribes in the region. Five tribes, including the Navajo Nation, Hopi, Zuni, Ute and Ute Mountain tribes have sued over Trump’s move. Three of the tribes have Utah homelands.

But Utah lawmakers and businessmen tout the potential for oil drilling in the area.

And Romney has come down firmly on the anti-monument side of the ledger.

It is a political move that is unlikely to cost him the election. Romney is seeking the senate seat being vacated by Orrin Hatch, who also opposes Bears Ears.

Polls show that most non-native Utah residents believe Obama’s executive order was too expansive. With Native Americans making up only about 1.6-percent of the Utah population, they don’t seem to be in position to sway Romney’s support for the Trump move.