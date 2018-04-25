Romney Comes Up Short

Former presidential contender Mitt Romney failed to secure the nomination for U.S. Senate at last Saturday’s Utah Republican convention and faces a June primary run-off. Romney was bested by Mike Kennedy, 51 percent to 49 percent.

State delegates, who leaned overwhelmingly to the far right, criticized Romney for his lack of support of President Donald Trump. They also claimed his ties to Utah are not strong enough, having moved to the state in 2012.

Trump has endorsed Romney for the Senate seat, and Romney has accepted his support even though he refuses to say whether he will endorse Trump in a 2020 reelection bid.

Romney headed up the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and was the first and only Mormon presidential nominee in 2012.