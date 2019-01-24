Romney Backs Trump on Shutdown

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a frequent critic of fellow Republican and President Donald Trump, is backing Trump’s linkage of the government shutdown and a border wall.

Romney supports Trump’s plan for border security. He also endorses legislation that would immediately issue paychecks to essential government employees, who have been working without pay. Romney calls out Democrats for voting for over 600 miles of border fence in the past, asking, “Why won’t they vote for another few miles now?”

Romney says the “humanitarian pain” being suffered by undocumented people entering the country concerns him. In a recent Washington Post oped, Romney wrote that Trump has not risen to “the mantle of the office of president.”