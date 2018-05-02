Romney Accused of Cheating

Utah U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney has been accused of cheating.

His likely-Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson and the website Utah Reports claim Romney’s campaign illegally obtained data while gathering nominating petition signatures. Attached to the petition was a sheet of paper asking for signers’ email addresses and phone numbers. State Director of Elections Justin Lee says there was no violation of law because the campaign made it clear that providing the additional information was voluntary. Wilson insists the state should have advised her that she, also, had the option to ask for addresses and numbers.

Romney faces a June primary after placing second behind State Representative Mike Kennedy at the Republican convention.