Romaine From Yuma Linked to E-Coli

If you’ve bought lettuce lately throw it out, chances are it will make you sick. Romaine lettuce is the one behind a recent e-coli outbreak impacting consumers across the country but that lettuce was grown in Yuma so we are the most likely to have it in our grocery stores. This weekend stores here in Page had signs about the information and their pre-made salads were nearly sold out- the CDC says the bags of pre-made salad containing romaine are not considered safe either so be on the safe side and toss in the trash and not in a salad.

For the details visit the CDC Fact Sheet here.