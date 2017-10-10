Rollover Crash in Page Tuesday Morning

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

October 10
08:19 2017
At around 7:30 Tuesday morning a one vehicle rollover crash occurred in Page along Ridge Way at the top of the hill. The one person in the vehicle, a 45-year old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Page Hospital by Page Fire Department medics.

Also on scene was the Page Police Department and he Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred in sunny and cool conditions. The car was upside down in the lane that leads downward toward US 89.

According to Page Police, the vehicle hit a rock in the median adjacent to the Indigo Ridge development and rolled.

