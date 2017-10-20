News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Rollover Crash Friday Afternoon

October 20
17:08 2017
Help on the way

On Friday afternoon (Oct 20) shortly after 3:30 a pickup truck hauling a boat went off Lakeshore Boulevard inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (GCNRA) and flipped over. Two people were injured and transported to Page Hospital by way of medics with the Page Fire Department.

The accident happened about a half-mile north of the south entrance to the GCNRA, One lane of the road was able to stay open while the investigation was conducted. with law enforcement assisting motorists.

Among the agencies that responded were the Page City Police and Fire Fire Department, National Park Service Rangers, The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

At last report there hadn’t been a report on the extent of the injuries.

The incident was within the jurisdiction of the National Park Service and Page Police.

