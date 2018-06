UPDATE- A single driver rollover crash shut down Lake Powell Blvd between Aspen St and Cameron St shortly before 9:30 pm in Page Saturday.

At this time the Page Police can’t release names, Detective Terry TerEick tells Lake Powell Life News “it appears the sole occupant had non life threatening injuries. Cause of accident is still under investigation. ¬†There was some damage to city property such as a park bench, trash can, tree and Rim View Trail signs.”