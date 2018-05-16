Rock Your Summer With Reading!

The Summer Reading Program for the Page Public Library kicks off soon to help keep local minds engaged over the summer. This year the theme is Libraries Rock. The Summer Reading Program not just for kids; adults and teens may also sign up. Win lots of cool prizes for doing something you already love! Thanks to the generous businesses in our community as well as in Marble Canyon, Big Water and Flagstaff there are numerous great prizes throughout the program, and Grand Prizes at the end of the program are AWESOME!!!

Come to the Page Public Library May 25, 2018 to get signed up, pick up brochure packets and enjoy a yummy BBQ from 12:30pm to 2:00pm but if you miss that don’t worry, adults, teens and/or children can sign up to participate anytime during the program which runs from May 25th to July 27th

Whether you are brushing up on your Shakespeare, catching up on your favorite science fiction or romance novels or just want to enjoy a nice how-to book for your home improvement lifestyle, why not disconnect from the electronics for awhile and exercise your noggin the old fashioned way, courtesy of the Page Public Library…. because LIBRARIES ROCK!!!