Rock ‘N’ Roll: The Untold History of Native American Music

You may find it hard to believe but Native Americans have had a major influence on popular music.

Current country queen Carrie Underwood is a member of the Choctaw Tribe; and country music icon, Hank Williams, Sr., had a Native American ancestor. Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix was black, Scottish and Cherokee. Even the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley was said to have a Cherokee ancestor.

But the Native influence runs deeper than that.

It is explored in the new documentary, “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.” The documentary is written and co-directed by Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana, and tells the stories of native musicians, like Stevie Salas, who played guitar for Rod Stewart.

The documentary features native performers such as Buffy St. Marie and Robbie Robertson, but also includes more mainstream artists, such as Hendrix, Steven Tyler, Tony Bennett, Slash, Martin Scorcese and George Clinton.

People may love Native American culture, but few realize the impact natives have had a popular music, said Salas, who is a member of the Apache Tribe. Salas played guitar for Stewart shortly after he graduated high school.

Salas said he thought that he was the only Native American playing rock and roll until he began hearing stories of Link Wray and Robbie Robertson.“The stories kept growing,” he said.

Salas felt that he was the luckiest man alive to be playing with such high-level musicians. He has also backed Steven Tyler, Mick Jaggar and Justin Timberlake, he wrote a book about his experiences.

Natives were there for the beginning of Jazz and Rock and Roll, Salas said. “We were there for all of it,” he explained. “This is American history.”

“Rumble” debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and took home the festival’s World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for “masterful storytelling.”

At the Boulder (Colo.) International Film Festival “Rumble” won the Best Music Documentary Film Award.