Roberta Cox Cano; Winslow’s First Native American Mayor

Winslow’s First Native American Mayor

Roberta Wilcox Cano remembers her childhood when it seemed like Winslow came together as one community.

Everyone seemed to be takin’ it easy standing on the corner of Winslow, Arizona.

Wilcox Cano – known as Birdie – hopes to rekindle that idyllic image as the city’s new mayor.

She will be the city’s first Navajo mayor.

Winslow was named for either a railroad magnate or a local prospector. Back in the 1920’s, when railroads were a popular mode of travel, many would-be stars stopped off in Winslow on their way to Hollywood. The landmark La Posada hotel has rooms named for early Tinseltown legends, such as Mary Pickford.

But in recent years Winslow has faced complaints about marginalizing the local Navajo populace and overzealous policing.

Now comes Wilcox Cano, daughter of a Navajo/Pueblo railroader and Mormon teacher, who says she wants to represent all of Winslow.

She began working for Winslow in 2013, as an entry level secretary, and moved up the ladder.

As a city employee she learned how things worked – and what could be done better.

For one thing, she hopes to make the town more business friendly. Some of the town’s ordinances are antiquated and hamper economic development, she says.

She sees housing as another priority to be addressed.