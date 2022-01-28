Roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village to be Repaired

At the City Council meeting on January 12th, the Council approved a bid to resurface the roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village. The project is expected to start sometime in March of this year, and all of the roads in the mobile home park will be repaired. While the City does not own the park itself, it still owns the streets and according to Mayor Bill Diak, the City has been saving money for this project for quite some time. The project to repair the roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village will cost $616,000.