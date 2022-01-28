News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village to be Repaired

Roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village to be Repaired
January 28
12:09 2022
Print This Article

At the City Council meeting on January 12th, the Council approved a bid to resurface the roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village. The project is expected to start sometime in March of this year, and all of the roads in the mobile home park will be repaired. While the City does not own the park itself, it still owns the streets and according to Mayor Bill Diak, the City has been saving money for this project for quite some time. The project to repair the roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village will cost $616,000.

Roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village to be Repaired - overview

Summary: Roads in Lake Powell Mobile Home Village to be Repaired

Tags
city of pageconstructionlpmhvroads

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.