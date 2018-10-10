Road Work on I-15 to Cause Delays

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for restrictions on Interstate 15 scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 15, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 18.

ADOT crews will make pavement improvements on I-15 in the Virgin River Gorge corridor in Arizona. Motorists traveling between Mesquite, Nevada, and St. George, Utah, should plan ahead for delays in both directions through the work zones.

Virgin River Bridge 1

A pilot car and law enforcement will be assisting with traffic control while the following work is underway:

I-15 will be reduced to one lane in both directions, north of Mesquite (mileposts 13-24), from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

On Oct. 16, a partial closure at the Cedar Pockets traffic interchange will be necessary.

On Oct. 18, a partial closure at the Black Rock traffic interchange will be necessary.

Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.