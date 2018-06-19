Road Repair in Page

Some construction along S. Lake Powell Blvd. has you down to one lane in both directions between Cameron St and Hwy 89 today, slow it down as you get through there, the lanes are pretty narrow as you get past the Ford dealership. Page Public Works confirmed with Kyle Christiansen the chip seal work will continue tomorrow along S. Lake Powell Blvd. between Cameron and Hwy 89.

Wednesday watch for Page Public Works doing some edge milling along Elk Rd. between S. Lake Powell Blvd and Haul Rd.

Thursday and Friday Page Public Works will be paving that same part of Elk Rd. so be ready for some delays in those areas and avoid that route if possible, most likely from 8am to 5pm those days.

And a big THANK YOU to all of the hard hats out there fixing our roads, we appreciate you and the work you are doing!