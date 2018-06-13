Road of Justice Rides Through Page to End Child Trafficking

Members of a Christian organization with the mission to rescue and care for orphans and children from human trafficking have taken to back roads on their bikes for a cross country journey they are calling the Road of Justice. This week the group from Zoe International traveled almost 100 miles from Kanab, UT to Bitter Springs, AZ., enjoyed a lunch stop near Marble Canyon, spent a lovely night in Page then headed to the Grand Canyon. Their ride from coast to coast to raise money and awareness for Zoe to continue their mission to save these children and take them to a safe place.

“We prevent child trafficking by rescuing at-risk children from human traffickers and spreading child trafficking awareness. Our network of local law enforcement officials pastors, and community members help us find and save potential trafficking victims.”

