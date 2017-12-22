Road Conditions for Holiday Travelers

Big travel day with lots of folks headed out of town to be with loved ones for the holidays… A semi rollover this morning closed Interstate 40 westbound about five miles west of Williams, ADOT reported the closure at milepost 155. I-40 westbound potentially still impacted, eastbound lanes were not affected by that accident. Best to check the roads before you go regardless of which direction you’re heading– Real-time highway conditions available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, or by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.