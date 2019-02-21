Road Closures in Northern AZ

Winter weather and crashes have closed multiple highways in northern Arizona. Drivers should consider delaying travel during the current winter storm because heavy snow or crashes could make roads impassable.

The following highways are currently closed:

Northbound Interstate 17 is closed at State Route 179, about 12 miles north of Camp Verde, due to a winter storm that has created unsafe driving conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. While the southbound lanes remain open, ADOT is strongly encouraging drivers not to travel during the winter storm. If decide to travel in the high country, slow down for safety, budget plenty of time and leave prepared for the possibility that you will be delayed by closures related to weather and crashes. Four-wheel-drive vehicles and chains are recommended in some areas due to heavy snow.

I-40 eastbound is closed at SR 95. All traffic must head south on SR 95.

SR 89A is closed just outside of Flagstaff, between mileposts 387 and 398.

US 93 northbound is closed at SR 71 near Wickenburg. US 93 southbound is closed at Coyote Pass, milepost 69, about 2 miles northwest of I-40.

SR 87 is closed from Payson to Winslow between mileposts 254 and 337.

SR 87 southbound is closed south of Payson at milepost 250 because of multiple crashes.

SR 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 231, south of the SR 188 junction due to multiple disabled vehicles.

SR 260 is closed in both directions between Star Valley and Heber.

SR 260 eastbound is closed at milepost 228, east of I-17.

US 60 is closed in both directions at Top of the World, due to a crash.

