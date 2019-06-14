Rising Lake Levels Allows Launches and Cut to Open

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, UT/AZ – Lake Powell boaters will welcome the good news that due to rising lake levels the Castle Rock Cut is now fully open to all vessels. The Castle Rock Cut is located about three miles due east of the Wahweap Developed Area, just over the Utah border between Wahweap Creek and Warm Creek Bays. The Castle Rock Cut is a short-cut route that allows boaters to conveniently travel between the Wahweap Marina and destinations uplake, shortening the uplake trip by approximately one hour (or 12 miles).

At Antelope Point Marina, park staff are working to install and adjust marine infrastructure to provide for boater safety and access. Vessels up to 30 feet in length are now able to be launched from the east side of the launch ramp.

The kayak launching area is also open. Vehicles can still use the full width of the ramp for approaching the waterline but due to a severe drop-off will not be able to back into the west side of the ramp.

The park wishes all visitors a safe and enjoyable boating season.