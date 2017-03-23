News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Reward Offered for Info About Golf Course Vandalism

March 23
13:49 2017
The Page Police Department is offering a reward for information in a case of vandalism committed at Lake Powell National Golf Course.

On Saturday, March 18, Page PD got a report from the golf course regarding criminal damage done to the property. A subsequent investigation revealed that, sometime between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, damage was done to several of the golf course holes.

It is believed that the damage was done with an ATV-type vehicle. The damage across the course was consistent with an ATV spinning in circles, causing tread damage to the grass.

Page PD is offering a reward of $250 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can contact Officer Justin Stewart at 928-645-4127 or 928-645-2463.

