Reward For Info Leading to Arrest of Elk Poachers

March 22
15:39 2018
Poaching investigation underway in Zion, the National Park Service, in conjunction with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, looking for whoever killed a pregnant cow elk within the park. It likely happened on or around January 20th. The gut pile and partial hide of the elk were found in Lee Valley off the Kolob Terrace Road in Zion National Park. Evidence was collected at the scene, but officials are hoping someone might have information that will help them find those responsible.  A reward of $2000 is being offered to anyone who can bring forth information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the violators.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at (888) 653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov. You can also submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/isb and click on “Submit a Tip.”

