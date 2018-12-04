Revitalizing Downtown Page

City of Page engaging community members, business owners and city leaders in a two day workshop and summary with a handful of professional city planners from the American Planners Association as part of a grant to begin the process of planning the revitalization of the downtown area. Wayne Feiden, American Institute Certified Planners (AICP) is the Director of Planning and Sustainability for the City of Northhampton, Massachusetts – here in Page this week as Lead Coordinator of the APA Community Planning Assistance Team. Feiden tells Lake Powell Life News last night’s workshop was a terrific start to the project: (Click audio below)

Reflecting back on the feedback of the six groups during the workshop Monday night, Feiden said he heard a recurring theme: (Click audio below)

Tuesday night the second workshop will consist of some initial thoughts from the planning team and then Feiden says it will get tossed back to the people of Page: (Click audio below)

Page leaders encouraging residents and business owners to participate in the planning. Tuesday’s public meeting from 5pm to 7pm at the Page Community Center.

